Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.50).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 80.68 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,586.24). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,275.08).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

