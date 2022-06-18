Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 35,376 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.12% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,806. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $72.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

