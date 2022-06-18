Centric Wealth Management Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CDW by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.84. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $154.13 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

