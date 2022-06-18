Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.55. 2,526,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

