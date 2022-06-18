Centric Wealth Management Raises Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.