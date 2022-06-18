CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.52.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
CESDF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
