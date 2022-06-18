CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.