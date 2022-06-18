ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 24% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $453,904.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013991 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

