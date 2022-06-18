Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

