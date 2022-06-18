China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

