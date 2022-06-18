China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

