China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
