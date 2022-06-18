China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

