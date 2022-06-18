Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.21. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 597,721 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

