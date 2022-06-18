Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.70

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.70 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.51). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 13,430 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Christie Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23. The stock has a market cap of £33.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider David Rugg acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,301.98).

Christie Group Company Profile (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.