CIBC Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

