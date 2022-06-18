CIBC Lowers Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.

