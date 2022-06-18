Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,278,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

