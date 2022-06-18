Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE C traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.52. 35,111,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.