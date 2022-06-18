City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

