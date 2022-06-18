City Holding Co. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

Anthem stock opened at $444.32 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.