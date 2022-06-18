City Holding Co. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.61.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

