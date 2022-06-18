City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,533,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

