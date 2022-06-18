City Holding Co. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,382,000.

VIG stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

