City Holding Co. Sells 1,510 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.