City State Bank Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

