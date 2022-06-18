City State Bank Takes $280,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

