City State Bank Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

