CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,582 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

