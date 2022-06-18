CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $55,198,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $37,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of PII stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

