CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

NYSE:T opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

