CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

