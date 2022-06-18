Clarkson Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

CIA stock opened at C$5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.02. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.8724007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

