Clarkson Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of HCC opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 588.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 99,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

