Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 418 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.02.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

