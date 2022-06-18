Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 782,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

