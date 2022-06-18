Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.54

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.54 and traded as high as $32.58. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 98,772 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $126,794.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

