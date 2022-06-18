CloakCoin Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $6,068.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,858,377 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.