Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.11.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

