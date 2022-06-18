Coinsbit Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,585.00 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CNB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $263,435.48 and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,365.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00119695 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

