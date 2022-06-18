Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CMC opened at $36.46 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

