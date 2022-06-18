Comparing DoorDash (DASH) and Its Rivals

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DoorDash to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DoorDash and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 719 5404 11527 256 2.63

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $151.24, suggesting a potential upside of 145.16%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.83%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -16.89% -51.96% -7.50%

Risk & Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -40.32 DoorDash Competitors $3.37 billion $337.18 million 15.43

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DoorDash beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

