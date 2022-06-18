Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

