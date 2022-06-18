Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

