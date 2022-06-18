Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.73.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.