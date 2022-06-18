Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 4,510 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $107,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

