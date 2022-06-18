Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $26.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.