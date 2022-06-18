Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $120,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rayonier by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RYN opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.