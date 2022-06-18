Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $137,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $109.26 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

