Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 152,583 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,583 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

