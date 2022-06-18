Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of CFMS opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
