ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Dividend of $0.70

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

